Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Barbara Baseball is Home for CIF Wild-Card Game; DP Travels for Division 1 Debut

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 15, 2017 | 10:33 a.m.

Santa Barbara High's baseball team drew a home game for the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs while Dos Pueblos goes on the road for its debut in Division 1.

The Dons will host Burroughs-Burbank in a wild-card game on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The winner draws Marmonte League champion Newbury Park (20-9) in the first round on Friday. Santa Barbara, which tied Dos Pueblos for second-place in the Channel League, is 11-14-1 and is making its 19th straight playoff appearance. Burroughs (Foothill No. 3) is 14-12.

Dos Pueblos (18-9-1), which reached the Division 2 semifinals last year, plays its first game in the Division 1 playoffs Thursday at Valencia (23-7), the champion of the Foothill League. Valencia was ranked in the L.A. Times Top 25 Southland Poll.

Carpintera (12-7, Tri-Valley No. 4) received a wild-card berth in the Division 5 playoffs and will travel to Lompoc (15-15, Los Padres No. 3) on Tuesday. The winner plays at division No. 2 seed La Cañada on Thursday.

Bishop Diego (9-12, Frontier No. 2) opens the Division 7 playoffs on Thursday, traveling to Lennox Academy (12-8, Coastal No. 2)  for a first-round game.

From the North County, Righetti (24-6) is home for a Division 3 first-round game against the winner of the wild-card game between Oxnard and Culver City. In Division 4, Los Padres League-champion Santa Ynez (24-7) hosts West Covina on Friday, and Dunn (17-3) is home for a Division 6 first-round game against the winner of the New Roads (7-9, Coastal No. 3) at Santa Maria (16-11, LPL No.3 ) wild-card game on Wednesday.

The second round is scheduled for May 23, the quarterfinals on May 26, the semifinals on May 30 and the finals on June 2 or 3.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 