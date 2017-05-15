Santa Barbara Baseball is Home for CIF Wild-Card Game; DP Travels for Division 1 Debut

Baseball

Santa Barbara High's baseball team drew a home game for the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs while Dos Pueblos goes on the road for its debut in Division 1.

The Dons will host Burroughs-Burbank in a wild-card game on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The winner draws Marmonte League champion Newbury Park (20-9) in the first round on Friday. Santa Barbara, which tied Dos Pueblos for second-place in the Channel League, is 11-14-1 and is making its 19th straight playoff appearance. Burroughs (Foothill No. 3) is 14-12.

Dos Pueblos (18-9-1), which reached the Division 2 semifinals last year, plays its first game in the Division 1 playoffs Thursday at Valencia (23-7), the champion of the Foothill League. Valencia was ranked in the L.A. Times Top 25 Southland Poll.

Carpintera (12-7, Tri-Valley No. 4) received a wild-card berth in the Division 5 playoffs and will travel to Lompoc (15-15, Los Padres No. 3) on Tuesday. The winner plays at division No. 2 seed La Cañada on Thursday.

Bishop Diego (9-12, Frontier No. 2) opens the Division 7 playoffs on Thursday, traveling to Lennox Academy (12-8, Coastal No. 2) for a first-round game.

From the North County, Righetti (24-6) is home for a Division 3 first-round game against the winner of the wild-card game between Oxnard and Culver City. In Division 4, Los Padres League-champion Santa Ynez (24-7) hosts West Covina on Friday, and Dunn (17-3) is home for a Division 6 first-round game against the winner of the New Roads (7-9, Coastal No. 3) at Santa Maria (16-11, LPL No.3 ) wild-card game on Wednesday.

The second round is scheduled for May 23, the quarterfinals on May 26, the semifinals on May 30 and the finals on June 2 or 3.

