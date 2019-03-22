Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Baseball Keeps Rolling, Beats Santa Ynez, 8-2

Derek True homers, triples, and pitches Dons to 8th win in last 10 games

Derek True Click to view larger
Derek True is congratulated by his Santa Barbara teammates after hitting a home run. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 22, 2019 | 7:50 p.m.

Derek True led Santa Barbara High's red-hot baseball team with his arm and bat in an 8-2 Channel League baseball win at Santa Ynez on Friday.

Cody Orud Click to view larger
Cody Orud pitched two innings in his season debut. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)

True pitched five innings and produced at the plate with a triple, homer (his third) and four RBI, helping the league-leading Dons record their eighth win in the last 10 games. They are now 7-2 in league and 8-4 overall.

Anthony Firestone stayed hot, going 2 for 3 with a homer, a walk and three RBI.

Cody Orud made his pitching debut for the Dons. He threw the final two innings, gave up one hit "and had the hitters completely off balanced," coach Steve Schuck said. "I was so happy to see Cody out there competing and being rewarded for his hard work."

Santa Barbara uncharacteristically stole one base "as there weren't may opportunities," said Schuck.

The Dons head to Arizona next week to play in the Pride Classic.

