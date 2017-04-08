Santa Barbara Baseball Loses to Sierra Canyon in 9 Innings

Baseball

Sierra Canyon's Billy Edwards hit his second solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inningto give the Trailblazers a 2-1 win over Santa Barbara High in the final game of the Chatsworth Baseball Tournament on Saturday.

Santa Barbara scored its lone run in the top of the first inning on consecutive singles by Zach Jensen, Tommy John Holguin and Antonio Andrade. The Dons, however, were held to just two hits the rest of the way by Edwards and reliever Seth Stone.

Sierra Canyon (13-5) tied the score on Edwards' first solo homer in the fourth inning.

Bijan Palme suffered the tough loss for Santa Barbara. He relieved for Alex Chicote in the third and allowed four hits while striking out three and walking one in six innings of work.

“We want to win every game,” Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said, “and our pitching and defense was sound. We just need a little more timely hitting."

The Dons (4-13) return to Channel League play on Wednesday at San Marcos.

Santa Barbara…100 000 000 — 1 5 0

Sierra Canyon…000 100 001 — 2 6 0

Chicote, Palme (3) and Andrade; Edwards, Stone (6) and Croft.

WP: Stone (4-1 ); LP: Palme (1-3)