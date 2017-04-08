Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Barbara Baseball Loses to Sierra Canyon in 9 Innings

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 8, 2017 | 3:02 p.m.

Sierra Canyon's Billy Edwards hit his second solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inningto give the Trailblazers a 2-1 win over Santa Barbara High in the final game of the Chatsworth Baseball Tournament on Saturday.

Santa Barbara scored its lone run in the top of the first inning on consecutive singles by Zach Jensen, Tommy John Holguin and Antonio Andrade. The Dons, however, were held to just two hits the rest of the way by Edwards and reliever Seth Stone.

Sierra Canyon (13-5) tied the score on Edwards' first solo homer in the fourth inning.

Bijan Palme suffered the tough loss for Santa Barbara. He relieved for Alex Chicote in the third and allowed four hits while striking out three and walking one in six innings of work.

“We want to win every game,” Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said, “and our pitching and defense was sound.  We just need a little more timely hitting."

The Dons (4-13) return to Channel League play on Wednesday at San Marcos.

Santa Barbara…100 000 000  — 1 5 0
Sierra Canyon…000 100 001  — 2 6  0

Chicote, Palme (3) and Andrade;  Edwards, Stone (6) and Croft.

WP:  Stone (4-1 );  LP: Palme (1-3)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 