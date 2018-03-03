Santa Barbara Baseball Shut Down by Oaks Christian

Santa Barbara High was stymied by Oaks Christian ace Max Graves and suffered a 7-1 baseball loss on Saturday.
Graves allowed five hits and struck out eight in a complete-game performance.
Santa Barbara's lone run was scored by Derek True on a Bryce Warrecker sinbge up the middle.
The Dons host Valencia on Tuesday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.