Santa Barbara Baseball Shuts Out Ventura For Series Sweep

Baseball

Derek True threw a complete game shutout from the mound on Friday as Santa Barbara High baseball beat Ventura 4-0 and completed a clean series sweep.

True allowed just four hits and struck out six on the game.

The Dons scored in the fourth on a first and third double steal with two outs. Scott Feldman evaded a tag at home plate to complete the play.

The team added two more in the fifth when Anthony Firestone hit a booming triple and brought runners home. Frank Gamerdalla hit a two-run single in the sixth to seal the deal.

Santa Barbara (16-8, 10-2) has clinched its 20th consecutive CIF playoff berth. The Dons face Santa Ynez at home on Saturday for their final regular season game.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.