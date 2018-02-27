Santa Barbara Baseball Swings for Power in 9-3 Victory

Santa Barbara High as been known as a small-ball offensive baseball team for the last few years.

If Tuesday's result is an indication, the Dons might be swinging bigger bats this season. They smacked three doubles in a five-run first inning en route to a 9-3 win over L.A. Kennedy in an Easton Tournament game at Eddie Mathews Field.

Santa Barbara led 8-1 after two innings and banged out 11 hits in the game.

"Our offensive performance this afternoon was exceptional," coach Donny Warrecker said. "We are a small-ball team typically but guys were driving the ball from the first inning on."

Logan Foy, Nick Dallow and Bryce Warrecker each doubled during a five-run first inning to spark the offense. Senior Scott Feldman, sophomore catcher Anthony Firestone, Dallow and Warrecker all had two hits.

Warrecker, a 6-foot-8 sophomore and the nephew of the coach, also pitched three scoreless innings and earned the win in his varsity debut.

"Bryce stood out in his varsity debut and gave us a big lift on the mound in the middle of the game,” said Donny Warrecker.

Santa Barbara is 1-1 in the season-opening Easton Showdown and will play its next tournament game on Thursday at a site and against an opponent to be named.