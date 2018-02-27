Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Baseball Swings for Power in 9-3 Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 27, 2018 | 8:02 p.m.

Santa Barbara High as been known as a small-ball offensive baseball team for the last few years.

If Tuesday's result is an indication, the Dons might be swinging bigger bats this season. They smacked three doubles in a five-run first inning en route to a 9-3 win over L.A. Kennedy in an Easton Tournament game at Eddie Mathews Field.

Santa Barbara led 8-1 after two innings and banged out 11 hits in the game.

"Our offensive performance this afternoon was exceptional," coach Donny Warrecker said. "We are a small-ball team typically but guys were driving the ball from the first inning on."

Logan Foy, Nick Dallow and Bryce Warrecker each doubled during a five-run first inning  to spark the offense.  Senior Scott Feldman, sophomore catcher Anthony Firestone, Dallow and Warrecker all had two hits.

Warrecker, a 6-foot-8 sophomore and the nephew of the coach, also pitched three scoreless innings and earned the win in his varsity debut.

"Bryce stood out in his varsity debut and gave us a big lift on the mound in the middle of the game,” said Donny Warrecker.

Santa Barbara is 1-1 in the season-opening Easton Showdown and will play its next tournament game on Thursday at a site and against an opponent to be named.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 