Santa Barbara Baseball Wins at Windy Ventura

Baseball

John Jensen belted a RBI triple and Antonio Andrade followed with a run-scoring double to support the pitching of Alex Chicote and Tim Piozet, who combined on a four-hitter in a 6-1 Channel League baseball victory at a windy Ventura on Tuesday.

Chicote and Piozet induced 12 ground-ball outs and five fly-outs.

"We won on a difficult day with steady pitching from our juniors, solid defense and just enough timely hitting," said coach Donny Warrecker, who won his first Channel League game. "Any win against Ventura, especially at their field, is a good win."

The victory was the first for Chicote, who went five innings. He was given a 2-0 lead in the first inning and the Dons erupted for four runs in the third.

Santa Barbara (3-2, 1-1) ended the game with a spectacular defenseive play. Jensen made a diving stab of a hard grounder at third base and Carter Soto dug out a low throw for the final out.

Santa Barbara…204 000 0 — 6 6 2

Ventura…010 000 0 — 1 4 1

Chicote, Piozet (6) and Keithley; Palacios, Mortensen (3), Smithson (6) and Jaquez. W—Chicote (1-0). L—Palacios.

2B: Andrade, Gowdy. 3B: Jensen

