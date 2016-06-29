Santa Barbara-based BigSpeak Hires Sondra Ulin to Represent Midwest Team

BigSpeak, the leading business speakers’ bureau, is proud to announce that Sondra Ulin will join the team as the newest agent and events consultant.

Ulin will work with international BigSpeak partner clients and also specialize with clients located in the Midwest to book keynote speakers, celebrities, thought leaders and exclusive BigSpeak speakers for major conferences, campuses and corporate events.

Ulin joins the BigSpeak team after a career spanning 18 years in sales, account management and coordinating speaking engagements.

Working most recently with Texas-based SUCCESS Partners as speaker services manager and the Staver Group as sales director, Ulin has booked big-name speakers on a global level for several years.

Ulin shares similar passions with the BigSpeak team. She has a knack for booking speakers, building lasting relationships with clients and happily exceeding her clients’ needs.

“Sondra is both sales and service centric — and highly collaborative,” said Barrett Cordero, president of BigSpeak. “Most importantly, she is a natural cultural fit for our team, which is to say she is a proven relationship builder who is growth-minded and has ample industry experience. Sondra is a strong addition to our team and will provide regional representation for us in the Midwest.”

Ulin, holds a B.A. in public relations from the University of Louisiana and resides with her husband in Austin, Texas.

— Tasha Harris represents BigSpeak.