Santa Barbara-based Company ProYo Visits Local Firestations on International Firefighters Day

Members of the ProYo executive team (far left and right) hand deliver thank you packages to firefighters at Santa Barbara County Firehouse Station No. 12 on International Firefighters Day. (ProYo photo)
By Elexis Schroder for ProYo | May 13, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

ProYo, the locally based maker of ProYo High Protein Frozen Yogurt, honored local firefighters last week by hand-delivering thank you packages to more than 40 firehouse stations from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara as part of International Firefighters Day.

“The firefighters here in SoCal are challenged daily not only to fight fires small to large but also to protect our communities and environment,” said Nathan Carey, ProYo’s founder and executive chairman of the board.

“We hope this small token of gratitude on International Firefighters Day will help draw attention to the critical services these men and women provide and that many of us take for granted,” he said.

ProYo is dedicated to giving back to its communities locally and nationally through causes that support U.S. men and women in service, the environment, nutrition education and overall health.

Carey believes in increasing access to nutritiously dense foods for our men and women in service so that they are properly nourished to keep our communities and country safe.

Carey is proud to have developed a now nationally-distributed product, ProYo High Protein Frozen Yogurt, that not only tastes delicious but also delivers key levels of protein, fiber, probiotics, prebiotics and more in a 4 oz, 140-calorie serving of premium frozen yogurt and fruit.

In addition to giving back to local firefighters on International Firefighters Day, ProYo is also giving back to U.S. men and women in service throughout 2016 by partnering with Military Muscle to execute more than 50 PTSD and suicide prevention and awareness programs on military bases around the country.

ProYo High Protein Frozen Yogurt is currently available in 1,200 stores in the United States and on military bases across the U.S. and Europe, and it is quickly gaining popularity with men and women in service as a tasty post-workout recovery snack, breakfast smoothie base or nutrition on-the-go source.

International Firefighters Day — celebrated annually May 4, the feast day of St. Florian, the patron saint of firefighters — was established in 1999 so that the global community stops to recognize and honor the sacrifices firefighters make to ensure their local communities and environments are as safe as possible.

It is also a day when current and past firefighters are thanked for their contributions.

Elexis Schroder is a publicist representing ProYo.

 
