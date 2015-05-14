Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:15 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara-Based Pensionmark Retirement Group Announces New Denver Affiliation

By Tori Eseke for Pensionmark Retirement Group | May 14, 2015 | 7:03 a.m.

Wright
Bryan Wright

The national footprint for Pensionmark Retirement continues to grow as they welcome another office to the Advisor Support Program.

Bryan Wright is the CEO of The Wright Group Services, a Pensionmark affiliate.

Wright brings with him more than 18 years of experience in the finance and insurance consulting industry. This recent affiliation becomes the first office in Denver, Colo., for Pensionmark.

"We are excited to announce our affiliation with Pensionmark and to integrate their innovative retirement plan tools and services with those we provide," Wright said. "It is our intention, with this recent affiliation, to ensure our delivery of highly effective services to our clients and their employees for many years to come."

The partnership provides Wright and his retirement team with an expanded suite of services, including Pensionmark's proprietary Financial Wellness Program, investment analytic tools, proposal systems and more.

Along with the expanded services, Wright will maintain his independent business model.

"Bryan continues our tradition of adding top quality advisors. We are excited about the partnership and further enhancing the synergies within the Pensionmark family," said Bill Rice, director of business development at the Pensionmark corporate office in Santa Barbara.

— Tori Eseke is a publicist for Pensionmark Retirement Group.

