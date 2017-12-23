Santa Barbara Basketball Holiday Classic Moved to Westlake, Chatsworth

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball Holiday Classic scheduled for Dec. 27-30 has been moved to Westlake and Chatsworth high schools, Dons’ assistant coach Joe Bregante said.

The tournament along with all other athletic events scheduled at schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District were either cancelled or moved because of the Thomas Fire.

Bregante said that several Santa Barbara players and coaches “were displaced due to mandatory evacuations” during the fire.

The Dons have played just two games. The fire forced them to pull out of the Simi Valley Tournament and cancelled the Carpinteria Tournament they were scheduled to play.

The Santa Barbara Holiday Classic will include 10 teams: Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego, Thousand Oaks, Chatsworth, Buena, Channel Islands, Westlake, Apple Valley, Flintridge Prep and Olympia, Wash.

The Dons open pool play against Olympia on Wed., Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. at Westlake High.

Bishop Diego, which has yet to play a game this season, plays its first game against Westlake at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals and Dons face each other on Thursday at 4 p.m. On Friday, Santa Barbara plays Flintridge Prep at 4 and Bishop takes on Apple Valley at 5:30.

Saturday’s schedule will be determined by pool-play results.

The Santa Barbara girls team also had a pair of tournaments wiped out by the fire: the Gold Coast and the Tournament of Champions.

The Dons (3-0) will return to the court at the John Burroughs Tournament in Burbank, Dec. 26-30.