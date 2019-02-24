Santa Barbara Basketball to Play Oxnard in CIF State Tournament

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High won’t have to go far to play in the CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

The Dons will play a first-round game at Oxnard on Tuesday night in the Division 3 bracket. The teams met on Jan. 4 at Oxnard, with the Yellowjackets pulling out a 55-54 victory.

Oxnard (23-8) is seeded No. 3 and Santa Barbara (28-4) 14th in the 16-team Southern Regional

Santa Barbara and Oxnard both lost in the CIF-Southern Section division semifinals. The Dons fell to Palm Springs, 57-55 in the 3A Division while the Yellowjackets fell to eventual 3AA champion Rolling Hills Prep, 64-46.

The Santa Barbara-Oxnard winner will play either No. 6 Crescenta Valley and No. 11 Bakersfield.

San Diego Montgomery (27-4) is the top seed in Division 3.