Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 27 , 2019, 9:56 pm | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Barbara Battles Back from 10-1 Deficit, Finishes in 12-12 Tie at Arizona Pride Classic

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 27, 2019 | 9:07 p.m.
Nick Oakley Click to view larger
Nick Oakley (3) is greeted at home play by Jordan Harris, (6), Bryce Warrecker and Frankie Gamberdella after hitting a grand slam. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)

Nick Oakley belted a grand slam to spark a Santa Barbara High comeback from a 10-1 deficit, and the Dons rallied again for two runs in the bottom of the seventh and finished in a 12-12 tie against Clackamas, Ore. in an Arizona Pride Classic Tournament baseball game called on a time limit on Wednesday.

"I am so proud of how these guys never give up," Dons coach Steve Schuck said. "They completely believe in their ability to respond when things get tough."

It got really tough for Santa Barbara as it fell behind 10-1 in the third inning. The Dons tied the score 10-10 in sixth, but Clackamas reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Santa Barbara was down to its last out before before putting together a two-run rally to knot the score at 12-12. 

"It would have been so easy, down nine, to pack it up and phone it in. They didn't," said Schuck. "We got punched in the mouth and they responded, they took action. As a coach, that's all you can ask for — compete for seven innings, respond when faced with adversity, never quit and don't worry about the scoreboard."

Oakley led the comeback with his grand slam, two singles and a stolen base. Nick Dallow went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI, Bryce Warrecker was 2-2 and drove in three runs. Frankie Gamberdella reached base four times with two singles and two walks and Anthony Firestone kept his hitting streak alive with a single in the first inning.

"I knew were were going to hit today," said Schuck. They were completely locked in this morning at batting practice. They were hunting their pitches and did not chase."

Santa Barbara (9-4-1) plays Pine Creek, Colo., on Thursday morning at 9.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 