Santa Barbara Battles Back from 10-1 Deficit, Finishes in 12-12 Tie at Arizona Pride Classic

Baseball

Nick Oakley belted a grand slam to spark a Santa Barbara High comeback from a 10-1 deficit, and the Dons rallied again for two runs in the bottom of the seventh and finished in a 12-12 tie against Clackamas, Ore. in an Arizona Pride Classic Tournament baseball game called on a time limit on Wednesday.

"I am so proud of how these guys never give up," Dons coach Steve Schuck said. "They completely believe in their ability to respond when things get tough."

It got really tough for Santa Barbara as it fell behind 10-1 in the third inning. The Dons tied the score 10-10 in sixth, but Clackamas reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Santa Barbara was down to its last out before before putting together a two-run rally to knot the score at 12-12.

"It would have been so easy, down nine, to pack it up and phone it in. They didn't," said Schuck. "We got punched in the mouth and they responded, they took action. As a coach, that's all you can ask for — compete for seven innings, respond when faced with adversity, never quit and don't worry about the scoreboard."

Oakley led the comeback with his grand slam, two singles and a stolen base. Nick Dallow went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI, Bryce Warrecker was 2-2 and drove in three runs. Frankie Gamberdella reached base four times with two singles and two walks and Anthony Firestone kept his hitting streak alive with a single in the first inning.

"I knew were were going to hit today," said Schuck. They were completely locked in this morning at batting practice. They were hunting their pitches and did not chase."

Santa Barbara (9-4-1) plays Pine Creek, Colo., on Thursday morning at 9.