Santa Barbara Beaten By Hart, 6-4

Baseball

Santa Barbara High dropped a 6-4 baseball decision against Hart on Thursday in an Easton Tournament game at Eddie Mathews Field.

The visiting Indians scored three runs in the third and fourth innings off Dons starter Alex Chicote. Braeden Roederer's two-out, two-run line single to right provided the final margin.

Down 6-2, Santa Barbara got two runs back off Hart relief ace Brenden Henry. Zach Jensen, Tommy John Holguin and Joe Firestone singled, and Henry hit a batter to narrow the deficit to 6-4.

Henry held the Dons scoreless the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Holguin and Firestone each had two hits and Linus Holmberg drove in two runs for Santa Barbara.

The Dons (1-2) continue tournament play on Saturday at Burroughs of Burbank.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.