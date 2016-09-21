Tennis
Santa Barbara Beaten by Simi Valley
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| September 21, 2016 | 5:10 p.m.
Santa Barbara High's tennis team fell to Simi Valley 14-4 in a non-league match on Wednesday.
Claire Stotts, Claudia Brewer and Hannah Mendez each won a set in singles and the team of Eva Kershner and Brooke Morison won a doubles points
The Dons return to Channel League on Thursday at Ventura.
