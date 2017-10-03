Santa Barbara Beaten By Ventura in Water Polo

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High was outscored 4-1 in the second quarter and never recovered, falling to Ventura, 8-4, in a Channel League boys water polo game on Tuesday.

The Dons had a tough time on the power play, converting just one of eight. Ventura was 3 for 5.

Chase Raisin scored a goal, had an assist, four steals and four drawn ejections. Evan Bliz had a goal, three steals and earned three ejections.

The Dons (2-2 in league) play host to Servite in a non-league game on Friday at 3 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.