Santa Barbara Beats Cabrillo in Channel League Swim Meet

Santa Barbara High swept a Channel League swim meet against Cabrillo on Thursday.
Erica Becerra won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly to lead the Dons' girls team.
Other event winners were Allie Bartholomew (200 free), Juju Martinez do Amaral (100 free), Abigail Hendrix (500 free), Bella Obando (100 back) and Dela Bucy (100 Breast).
Juniors Chase Raisin (500 free) and Dylan Fogg (200 free) each won swim events and freshmen Sean O'Brien (200 IM) and Jack Taylor (50 Free) finished second in their first races.
Jascha Kostruba won the diving competition.