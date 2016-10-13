Water Polo
Santa Barbara Beats Carmel in North-South Tune-up
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 13, 2016 | 6:28 p.m.
Santa Barbara High's boys water polo team tuned up for the North-South Invitational by defeating Carmel, 13-5, on Thursday
Jack Rottman scored 4 goals and Jacob Castillo added 2 goals and 4 assists. Goalie Will McManigal had 12 saves and 3 steals.
Santa Barbara (14-4) opens the tournament on Friday against undefeated Menlo.
