Santa Barbara Beats Carpinteria for Jim Bashore Classic Title

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High raced out to an early lead and went on to defeat Carpinteria, 75-47, to win the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic at Carpinteria on Monday night.

The Dons improve to 11-1 as they head into their Channel League opener on Wednesday at home against Dos Pueblos.

"Santa Barbara's size and three-point shooting was too much," said Carpinteria coach Corey Adam, a SBHS alum and a former basketball coach at the school." We didn't quit. We competed every possession and even cut the lead to 12 halfway through the third period.

"The game made us better. We are getting better as a group and there were a lot of positives to take away from this."

Carpinteria had a four-game win streak snapped. The Warriors are 4-7.