Santa Barbara Beats Lompoc to Complete Perfect 10-0 Record in Channel League

Boys Basketball

Top-ranked Santa Barbara High's boys basketball team completed Channel League undefeated after beating Lompoc, 69-45, on Thursday at Lompoc.

The Dons went 10-0 in league and improved to 25-3. They are the No. 1 team in the CIF-SS 3A Division.

Bryce Warrecker led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points, Jackson Hamilton scored 16 and Aiden Douglas and Will Rottman each scored nine.

Assistant coach Joe Bregante credited the play of Jackson Gonzales for providing a spark.

"Jackson Gonzales did great a great job running the team and making plays. He gave us a big lift," said Bregante.

The Dons turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and held the Braves to 19 points.



"I thought our defense was outstanding the second half," Bregante said. "Once our offense got going we were able to open up the game."

