Santa Barbara Beats Royal, Falls to Vista in Water Polo Twin Bill

Chase Raisin scored three goals and Adam Coffin recorded a team-high five steals, leading the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team to a 12-7 non-league win over Royal on Saturday.
Julian Bacon and Dylan Fogg each contributed a pair of goals in the first game of a doubleheader.
In the second game, the Dons fell to Vista of San Diego, 14-5.
Jacob Castillo scored twice and Miller Brichan tallied a goal for Santa Barbara.
The Dons return to Channel League play on Tuesday at Buena.
