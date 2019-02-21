Santa Barbara Beats Royal in 4 Sets in Volleyball Season Opener

Boys Volleyball

After splitting the first two sets in its season opener, the Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team found its groove and took down Royal in four sets (25-10, 27-25, 25-17, 25-14) on Wednesday night in Simi Valley.

The Dons started well, with Andrew Douglas, Riley Roach and Sam Meister setting the tone.

Stanford-bound Will Rottman and Aiden Douglas, who joined the team from basketball practice and didn't get a chance to warm up, were inserted into the game in the second set.

After a slow start, Rottman got going and finished the match with a team-high 21 kills. Meistwr had 15 kills and Henry Haber dished out 35 assists in his setting debut. Libero Matt Suh picked up 15 digs and served four aces.

Coach Chad Arneson praised the overall play of Roach.

"I was very impressed with Riley Roach’s overall game tonight," he said. "He played solid in all facets of the game: hitting passing and blocking."

The Dons are back in action Thursday at home against Oxnard.





