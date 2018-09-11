Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Santa Barbara Beats San Marcos in Channel League Golf Opener

Lizzie Goss, Santa Barbara High golf Click to view larger
Lizzie Goss of Santa Barbara pitches onto the green on No. 1 at Sandpiper Golf Course. Goss was the medalist in the Channel League match against San Marcos, (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 11, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

Lizzie Goss shot a 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the Santa Barbara High girls golf team to a 239-256 win in the Channel League opener on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Goss edged Alex Manion of San Marcos by one shot while her Dons' teammates Melia Haller and Aoife Braverman followed with a 46 and a 47, respectively.

"I was proud of the way they played so early in league," Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop said of his players. 

The Dons improve to 4-0 on the season.

Manion started well for San Marcos as she birdied the first hole. She also had two pars. Kenddal Egan of the Royals made a birdie on No. 6.

"We struggled to put it all together today," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said.
 

SBHS 239 San Marcos 256
at Sandpiper Golf Course par 36
SB scores
Lizzie Goss  43 (medalist)
Melia Haller 46
Aoife Braverman 47
Maddie Malsten 50
Allie Womack 53

San Marcos scores
Anastasia Cotella 58
Sofia Tasca 49
Alex Manion 44
Jackie Moreno 53
Kenddal Egan 52

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

