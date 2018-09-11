Santa Barbara Beats San Marcos in Channel League Golf Opener

Golf

Lizzie Goss shot a 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the Santa Barbara High girls golf team to a 239-256 win in the Channel League opener on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Goss edged Alex Manion of San Marcos by one shot while her Dons' teammates Melia Haller and Aoife Braverman followed with a 46 and a 47, respectively.

"I was proud of the way they played so early in league," Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop said of his players.

The Dons improve to 4-0 on the season.

Manion started well for San Marcos as she birdied the first hole. She also had two pars. Kenddal Egan of the Royals made a birdie on No. 6.

"We struggled to put it all together today," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said.



SBHS 239 San Marcos 256

at Sandpiper Golf Course par 36

SB scores

Lizzie Goss 43 (medalist)

Melia Haller 46

Aoife Braverman 47

Maddie Malsten 50

Allie Womack 53

San Marcos scores

Anastasia Cotella 58

Sofia Tasca 49

Alex Manion 44

Jackie Moreno 53

Kenddal Egan 52

