Santa Barbara Beats Santa Ynez for 10th Straight Golf Win

Melia Haller shot a 43 in windy conditions at the Alisal River Course to lead the Santa Barbara High girls golf team to a 241-262 Channel League win over Santa Ynez on Monday.
The Dons improve to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in league play.
Morgan Blunt of the Pirates was second with a 46 followed by Dons Lizzie Goss and Aoife Braverman at 46 and 47, respectively. Goss' round included a birdie on No. 9.
"Although the scores were higher today given the windy conditions, the three sophomores and three juniors have played consistent all year, determined to improve each day," said Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop.
SBHS 241 Santa Ynez 262
Santa Barbara scores
Melia Haller 43
Lizzie Goss 46
Aoife Braverman 47
Lulu Dunaway 52
Maddie Malmsten 53
Allie Womack 54
SY scores
Morgan Blunt 46
Gracie Church 49
Marina Vengel 54
Olivia Cortopassi 55
Bridget Callaghan 58
Caelyn Linane 69
