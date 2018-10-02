Santa Barbara Beats Santa Ynez for 10th Straight Golf Win

Golf

Melia Haller shot a 43 in windy conditions at the Alisal River Course to lead the Santa Barbara High girls golf team to a 241-262 Channel League win over Santa Ynez on Monday.

The Dons improve to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Morgan Blunt of the Pirates was second with a 46 followed by Dons Lizzie Goss and Aoife Braverman at 46 and 47, respectively. Goss' round included a birdie on No. 9.

"Although the scores were higher today given the windy conditions, the three sophomores and three juniors have played consistent all year, determined to improve each day," said Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop.



SBHS 241 Santa Ynez 262

Santa Barbara scores

Melia Haller 43

Lizzie Goss 46

Aoife Braverman 47

Lulu Dunaway 52

Maddie Malmsten 53

Allie Womack 54

SY scores

Morgan Blunt 46

Gracie Church 49

Marina Vengel 54

Olivia Cortopassi 55

Bridget Callaghan 58

Caelyn Linane 69



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.