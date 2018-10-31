Santa Barbara Beats Thacher in CIF Tennis Opener

Sophia Ostovany pulled out a 6-4 win in the first round and that gave Santa Barbara High the momentum to win five sets in the second round en route to an 11-7 victory over Thacher in the first-round of the CIF Division 2 girls tennis playoffs on Wednesday.

Ostovany's win tied the match at 3-3.



"Thacher got us on our heels a bit in the first round as their energy and footwork was far better than ours to begin the match," Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt said. "Thankfully, Sophia Ostovany closed out Natalie Cheng in a very close set 6-4, after being ahead 5-2. I was impressed that Sophia stayed cool and calm despite her opponent clawing her way back.

"Sophia was dominant off her backhand side and played a patient attacking style. That set really gave Sophia confidence playing the next two players as she continued to develop points patiently and find her way into the court, and played clean and smart the entire day, finishing 3-0."

The Dons doubles team of Katie Clyne and Margot Omdahl provided the spark in the second round.

"They played some of their best and spirited tennis of the season," said Echt. "After rallying back from a first set deficit 3-5, they began to trust return of serves and benefitted from outhitting their opponents from the back court. Katie's forehand return of serve assisted Margot at the net and their combination play was fun to watch."

The Dons' duo beat a very athletic team of Rosenbaum and Wallmorh 6-3 in the second round.

"It was that win where Omdahl and Clyne were hitting returns with a lot of weight and spin that dismantled the opposition. It seemed that our team really awoke in the second round and particularly the energy from Katie and Margot helped catapult us forward in the match," Echt said.

The third round had close matches throughout.

Echt said Claire Stotts (2-1) came up with her best tennis beating Cheng 6-2 in the most physical battle of the day.

"Both players were constructing points well and running down the opponents' offensive shots," he said. "It was clean hitting on both sides of the net. Claire showed a lot of guts after having struggled a bit in her first round loss to Jacqueline Kong. Claire showed a lot of maturity and poise finishing the match with style and toughness."

