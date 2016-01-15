Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Beautiful Announces 2016 Elected Officers

2016 Santa Barbara Beautiful officers Jacqueline Dyson, Jo Ann Mermis, Ricardo Castellanos, Duke McPherson and Deborah Schwartz.
By Jacqueline S. Dyson for Santa Barbara Beautiful | January 15, 2016 | 2:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to beautifying the community, announced its 2016 officers Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.

Ricardo Castellanos has been elected president of Santa Barbara Beautiful for 2016.

He is a local landscape designer with over 19 years of experience in Santa Barbara, San Diego and Los Angeles. He studied at California Polytechnic University, Pomona and in Italy.

Like his family, Castellanos has been a dedicated member of the community. He served as El Presidente of Old Spanish Days in 2012 and has volunteered in numerous capacities including Fairview Gardens, Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee, Street Tree Advisory Committee, City Orators Toastmasters, Optimists and the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival.

Jo Ann Mermis, who has been elected 2016 1st vice president, has been involved in real estate for over 30 years as a broker in sales and management.

She currently serves as associate manager of Berkshire Hathaway Luxury Properties International's Montecito office.

She has long been active in caring for the beauty and history of Santa Barbara, serving as a docent at Lotusland and as a board member of Santa Barbara Beautiful.

Mermis also teaches kundalini yoga at Center of the Heart and volunteers at Freedom to Choose Foundation.

Jacqueline Dyson, named 2nd vice president, is a second-generation board member of SB Beautiful. She joined the board in 1999 after serving as the official photographer of record since 1992.

Dyson earned a bachelor's in English from UC Santa Barbara with a background in secondary education, social work, film and photography, business management and marketing.

She also serves on the city’s Visual Arts in Public Places (VAPP) and the Poet Laureate search committee.

Deborah Schwartz, the new treasurer and chief financial officer, is currently a principal with Mesa Consulting, LLC, a management consulting firm assisting for-profit and nonprofit organizations that desire strategic development in their internal and external relationships.

Prior to co-founding Mesa Consulting, LLC, Schwartz worked in the telecommunications industry in various management roles. She is a planning commissioner with the City of Santa Barbara and is a board of directors member of Santa Barbara Hadassah and the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

She holds a bachelor's degree in liberal studies from UC Santa Barbara, a certificate in volunteer management from the SB Nonprofit Support Center and a certificate of executive development in marketing management from Columbia University.

Duke McPherson, secretary, is an arborist who has maintained his own arbor consultation business since 2003.

In 2005, he helped form Channel Islands Restoration, a habitat restoration and educational nonprofit organization and has been president of the organization since then.

He holds a bachelor's in zoology from UC Santa Barbara. McPherson has been on the SB Beautiful board of directors since 2012.

For more information about the newly elected officers or SB Beautiful, visit www.sbbeautiful.org or call 805.965.8867.

— Jacqueline S. Dyson is the vice president of public relations at Santa Barbara Beautiful.

