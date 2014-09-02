Santa Barbara Beautiful Hosting Annual Awards Gala on Sept. 28

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the lush garden at the Music Academy of the West will be abuzz with enthusiastic crowds gathered to celebrate the Santa Barbara Beautiful Annual Awards Gala that recognizes individuals and teams of people who contribute to our vibrant community.

"We are very fortunate to have a community of talented professionals, who through their work contribute to the beauty of Santa Barbara," shared Jeanette Casillas and Ricardo Castellanos, gala co-chairs. "The Santa Barbara Beautiful annual awards recognize and celebrate their beautification efforts."

The festivities will get under way with a garden reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., where guests will enjoy local select wines from Lieff Wines, savory hors d’oeuvres by Lorraine Lim Catering and live music by Three for Joy. Inside Hahn Hall, Paula Lopez will serve as emcee and awards will be presented in the following categories.

Special Award Recipients

» President’s Award — Alma Del Pueblo

» Heritage Oaks Award v Isabelle Greene

» City of Santa Barbara Arts Advisory Committee’s Business In Art Award — Laura Knight, Pascucci Restaurant

» The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Native Choice Award — Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation

Property Award Recipients

» Architectural Feature — Lucky Penny Wall, 127 Anacapa St.

» Hugh Petersen Award For Art In Public Places — Joseph Knowles California Mosaic Mural, 1315 Chapala St.

» Commercial Building — The Anacapa Project, 131-137 Anacapa St.

» Commercial Sign — Boathouse Hendry’s Beach, 2981 Cliff Drive

» Historic Revitalization — Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

» Multi-Family Residence — 121 W. De la Guerra St.

» Public Open Space — Santa Barbara Harbor Sea Landing walkway

» Single Family Estate — El Nido, 1900 Garden St.

» Single Family Home — 521 Santa Barbara St.

The admission price is $60 per person and can be purchased by clicking here.

For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, click here, call 805.965.8867 or email [email protected].

Sponsors to date include: Platinum — Lieff Wines, Alma del Pueblo, RoadShow Media; Gold — NS Ceramic, Lorraine Lim Catering, La Arcada Investment Corp, CASA Magazine; Silver — Jacoby Family Trust; Supporting — Arcadia Studio, Schipper Construction, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden; Event — West Covina Nursery, KBZ Architects, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Beautiful is an organization of volunteers dedicated to beautifying our area in a variety of ways not only by working independently but also by partnering with city departments, neighborhood associations and other agencies. Formed in 1965 by concerned civic leaders, Santa Barbara Beautiful is a non-political, non-profit, tax-exempt corporation. The organization provides funds to support and assist community groups and businesses in beautifying Santa Barbara through landscaping, and public art and recognizes outstanding contributions in those areas through its annual awards presentation each September.

— Jacqueline Dyson is the vice president of public relations for Santa Barbara Beautiful.