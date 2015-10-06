Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Beautiful Hands Out Annual Awards in its 50th Year

Event honors residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations that "go the extra mile" to keep the city looking beautiful

Duncan Mellichamp, award winner Virginia Gardner and Suzanne Mellicamp attend the 50th annual Santa Barbara Beautiful Awards.
Duncan Mellichamp, award winner Virginia Gardner and Suzanne Mellicamp attend the 50th annual Santa Barbara Beautiful Awards. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | October 6, 2015 | 3:27 p.m.

The lush gardens at the Music Academy of the West was crowded with 325 guests who were there to help celebrate Santa Barbara Beautiful’s 50th year and award winners were recognized for their contributions to the beautification of the community.

“Santa Barbara Beautiful has been creating a legacy of community beautification since 1965 and as we celebrate our golden anniversary, we can look back and be proud of how far we have come and look forward to continuing our tradition of beautification and community collaboration for years to come,” President Jeanette Casillas told Noozhawk.

Poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle and Santa Barbara Beautiful board member Patti Jacquimain attend the 50th annual Santa Barbara Beautiful Awards. Click to view larger
Poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle and Santa Barbara Beautiful board member Patti Jacquimain attend the 50th annual Santa Barbara Beautiful Awards. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

At the reception, guests enjoyed Lieff and Brander wines and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company beer paired with savory hors d’oeuvres prepared by Spices N Rice catering.

Live jazz by the Bob Ledner group added to the festive atmosphere.

After the outdoor reception, attendees entered nearby Hahn Hall where KEYT’s John Palminteri served as emcee for the awards ceremony.

“This year’s Annual Awards Ceremony celebrates 50 years of recognizing those who go the extra mile to keep Santa Barbara Beautiful!,” said Jo Ann Mermis and Ricardo Castellanos, Gala Awards co-chairs.

More than a dozen awards were presented at the event. 

SBB Special Awards:

President’s Award:

Sonos, Inc. for its 22,000-square-foot headquarters building located at 614 Chapala St. Project architects were Russell Shubin & Robin Donaldson, Shubin Donaldson Architects.

Griswold Award for Philanthropy:

Jean Kellogg Schuyler

Playa De Santa Barbara Award For Environmental Stewardship:

Gaviota Coast Conservancy

City of Santa Barbara Arts Advisory Committee’s Business In Art Award:

Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Native Choice Award:

Virginia L.T. Gardner

Property Award Recipients 

Architectural Feature:

El Jardin at 819 Garden St.

Commercial Property:

Plaza Montecito at 1255 Coast Village Rd.

Commercial Sign:

 The Santa Barbara Company at 214 East Victoria St.

Historic Revitalization:

The New Vic Theatre at 33 West Victoria St.

Hugh Petersen Award for Art In Public Places:

Anacapa Project Gates at Anacapa and East Yanonali streets

Multi-Family Residence:

331 North Calle Cesar Chavez

Public Open Space

Bath Street Pocket Park at 633 Bath St.

Single Family Estate:

Hodges House at 2112 Santa Barbara St.

Single Family Home:

322 East Canon Perdido St.

The 2015 Awards property judges included Ellen Bildsten, Phoebe Brunner, Nancy Clare Caponi, Yvonne Chin, Nina Dunbar, Cass Ensberg, Karen Feeney, Val Froscher, Errol Jahnke, Ann Kale, Richard Kelty, Eric Lassen, Courtney Miller, Leon Olson, Charlene Pidgeon, Marcella Simmons, Tom Simmons, Deborah Waldron, and Denise Woolery.

Santa Barbara Beautiful Special Award Winners were selected by the SBB Awards Committee.

Sponsors included: Platinum Sponsor: RoadShow Media. Gold Sponsors: Lieff Winery, La Arcada Investment Corporation, CASA Magazine, NS Ceramic, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Silver Sponsor: Jacoby Family Fund. Supporting Sponsor: Schipper Construction. Event Sponsors: Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, Gazebo Flowers, Municipal Winemakers, BlueStar Valet, and Midland School.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.</

