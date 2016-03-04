Santa Barbara Beautiful Opens Nominations for Annual Property Awards

Santa Barbara Beautiful is now accepting property nominations for honorees of its 2016 Property Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, May 6.

Santa Barbara Beautiful proudly recognizes beautification projects throughout the city each year through its Annual Awards Program.

From small single-family residences to large estates, civic buildings, theaters, public art installations and everything in between, these awards celebrate properties throughout Santa Barbara and the individuals responsible for enhancing their beauty.

Santa Barbara Beautiful encourages the public to show their appreciation for these enhancement projects by inviting them to nominate a special property for an award.

Properties will be reviewed by a team of local independent judges.

Awards will be presented at the Santa Barbara Beautiful Awards Gala on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.

Nomination forms can be submitted online at www.sbbeautiful.org, by sending a nomination form to [email protected] or Santa Barbara Beautiful, P.O. Box 2024, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.

— Jacqueline S. Dyson is the vice president of public relations at Santa Barbara Beautiful.