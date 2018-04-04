Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Beautiful Recognizes Leaders in Local Aesthetics

By Jacqueline S. Dyson for Santa Barbara Beautiful | September 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Beautiful will celebrate its 53rd Annual Awards Gala — Rain & Renewal — Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Music Academy of the West.

The evening of tributes and entertainment opens with a garden reception featuring entertainment by the Idiomatiques, wine by Fess Parker Winery, beer by Solvang Brewing Co. and hors d’oeuvres by Lorraine Lim Catering. A highlight will be red-carpet interviews by Nathalie Gensac.

Award presentations will be held in Hahn Hall with Alan Rose as master of ceremonies.

Special Award recipients include:

President’s Award: MOXI, Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Griswold Award for Philanthropy: Sara Miller McCune

Jacaranda Award For Outstanding Community Service: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Playa De Santa Barbara Award For Environmental Stewardship: Environmental Defense Center

City of Santa Barbara Arts Advisory Committee’s Business in Art Award: Montecito Bank & Trust

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Native Choice Award: City of Santa Barbara for the Roundabout at Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road

Property Award recipients:

Hugh & Marjorie Petersen Award for Art in Public Places: Winter Solstice Gate at Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.

Commercial Building: El Zapato, 522 Garden St.

Commercial Sign: The Red Piano, 519 State St.

Historic Revitalization: The former Flying A Studios, 34 W. Mission St.

Multi-Family Residence: Laguna Court, 1424 Laguna St.

Public Open Space: Trinity Garden, 909 N. La Cumbre Road

Single Family Home: 1826 E. Las Tunas

Single Family Home – Large Lot: 921 Arbolado Road

General admission for the awards event is  $55 per person. RSVP at www.sbbeautiful.org. Sponsorship opportunities available
 
For more information, email: [email protected] or visit www.sbbeautiful.org.

— Jacqueline S. Dyson for Santa Barbara Beautiful.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 