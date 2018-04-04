Santa Barbara Beautiful Recognizes Leaders in Local Aesthetics

Santa Barbara Beautiful will celebrate its 53rd Annual Awards Gala — Rain & Renewal — Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Music Academy of the West.
The evening of tributes and entertainment opens with a garden reception featuring entertainment by the Idiomatiques, wine by Fess Parker Winery, beer by Solvang Brewing Co. and hors d’oeuvres by Lorraine Lim Catering. A highlight will be red-carpet interviews by Nathalie Gensac.
Award presentations will be held in Hahn Hall with Alan Rose as master of ceremonies.
Special Award recipients include:
President’s Award: MOXI, Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Griswold Award for Philanthropy: Sara Miller McCune
Jacaranda Award For Outstanding Community Service: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors
Playa De Santa Barbara Award For Environmental Stewardship: Environmental Defense Center
City of Santa Barbara Arts Advisory Committee’s Business in Art Award: Montecito Bank & Trust
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Native Choice Award: City of Santa Barbara for the Roundabout at Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road
Property Award recipients:
Hugh & Marjorie Petersen Award for Art in Public Places: Winter Solstice Gate at Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.
Commercial Building: El Zapato, 522 Garden St.
Commercial Sign: The Red Piano, 519 State St.
Historic Revitalization: The former Flying A Studios, 34 W. Mission St.
Multi-Family Residence: Laguna Court, 1424 Laguna St.
Public Open Space: Trinity Garden, 909 N. La Cumbre Road
Single Family Home: 1826 E. Las Tunas
Single Family Home – Large Lot: 921 Arbolado Road
General admission for the awards event is $55 per person. RSVP at www.sbbeautiful.org. Sponsorship opportunities available
For more information, email: [email protected] or visit www.sbbeautiful.org.
— Jacqueline S. Dyson for Santa Barbara Beautiful.