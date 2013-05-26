Santa Barbara Beekeepers, Swiss Consulate to Host Free Screening of ‘More Than Honey’ Documentary

The Consulate General of Switzerland in Los Angeles and the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association invite you and a guest to a special Santa Barbara screening of the internationally awarded documentary, More Than Honey.

The film — directed by Swiss filmmaker Markus Imhoof and winner of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Best Documentary Award, as well as numerous other accolades — explores the health of bees and the troubling reports of their disappearance and deaths around the world.

Although the causes for this are still a mystery, one thing is already clear: there is more at stake than simply a few dead insects, and a great deal more than just honey. Seeking answers, the film embarks on a journey to meet with people whose lives depend on bees: to a Swiss beekeeper living on an Alp; to the gigantic almond plantations in California; to a bee brain researcher in Berlin; to a pollen trader in China; and to the killer bees in the Arizona desert. All report on how the bees are vanishing. The film tells us about their lives and about ours as well.

The screening is 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Riviera Theatre, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara. A Q&A with Imhoof will follow the film and the event also features a special guest, UC San Diego biology professor James Nieh.

The screening is free but seats are limited to two per RSVP on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Todd Bebb represents the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association.