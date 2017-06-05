Santa Barbara Begins Repaving Bumpy Stretch of Popular Obern Trail

Renovating the bike path between Nogal Drive and Modoc Road is expected to be done June 14

Local cyclists will have to use a short detour for the next week and a half when riding a popular bike path between Santa Barbara and Goleta.

On Monday, the county Public Works Department began repaving an especially bumpy stretch of the Obern Trail. Weather permitting, the quarter-mile-or-so of asphalt between Nogal Drive and Modoc Road will be under construction until June 14, the department said.

Work is scheduled for 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Traveling east to west, the detour will take cyclists further up Modoc Road to Hollister Avenue, one block west on Hollister, and the down Nogal Drive to where the Obern Trail picks up again.

According to Public Works spokesman Lael Wageneck, the project is the first of two renovation phases. The second part, slated to begin within a year, will run from the eastern end of More Mesa Drive to the wooden bridge west of Puente Drive.

According to Public Works, the $75,000 needed for this month’s work comes primarily from the Measure A Safe Routes to School competitive grant program, as well as pedestrian and bicycle funds provided by the Transportation Development Act.

