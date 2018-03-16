Santa Barbara Bench Gets Job Done in Channel League Opener

Boys Volleyball

Chase Nelson and Ethan Chau ran a 6-2 offense for Santa Barbara High's volleyball team, and the two setters combined for 22 assists in the Dons' 25-23, 25-9, 25-15 sweep over Ventura in a Channel League opener on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Middle Parker Mees and outside hitters Riley Roach and Ben Roach all had four kills for Santa Barbara. Nelson led in assists with 16 and Chau had six.

Coach Chad Arneson rested starting setter Dan Westwick and hitters Aiden Douglas and Will Rottman.

Santa Barbara is back in action on Tuesday at home against Valencia at 5:30 p.m.

