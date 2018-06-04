Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:25 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition Distributing Free Lights to Low-Income Cyclists

By Carmen Lozano for the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition | November 4, 2013 | 3:09 p.m.

For the third consecutive year, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition is ready for Iluminando La Noche/Light Up the Night, a weeklong event to distribute 1,400 free bicycle lights to low-income cyclists who need them.

bike light
The Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition will distribute 1,400 free bicycle lights during Iluminando La Noche/Light Up the Night. (Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition photo)

This event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, Measure A and lots of amazing volunteers!

The goal is to increase safety and visibility of those who utilize the bicycle as their primary mode of transportation, many of them low-income cyclists. We’ll also collect basic data and provide quick tips to increase safety while bicycling.

In addition, we want to invite everyone to know about us and our bicycle repair shop, Bici Centro, so this year the lights bring our cool logo.

Iluminando La Noche/Light Up the Night will be held this Monday through Friday. You can find us starting at 5 p.m. at the following locations:

» Monday — Santa Barbara at Milpas and Hayley streets

» Tuesday — Carpinteria at Linden and Carpinteria streets

» Wednesday — Goleta outside the Santa Cruz Market

» Thursday — Santa Barbara at State and Anapamu streets

» Friday— Santa Barbara at Milpas and Hayley streets

For more information about the event, contact Carmen Lozano at [email protected] or 805.570.1503.

— Carmen Lozano represents the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

 

