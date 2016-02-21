Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:57 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Controversial Bicycle Master Plan Goes to City Council for Vote

$50 million proposal includes contested plan to remove Micheltorena Street parking between State, Castillo streets

A bicyclist rides into the intersection of Micheltorena and Bath streets. Under a proposed update of Santa Barbara’s bicycle master plan, four blocks of Micheltorena between State and Castillo streets will be off-limits to street parking so bike lanes can be added in each direction. Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 21, 2016 | 9:45 p.m.

The controversial plan to eliminate four blocks of parking on West Micheltorena Street to make it more convenient for bicyclists to pedal downtown will go before the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday night.

The council will vote on the bicycle master plan, a colorful, glossy, 85-page marketing document that came at cost of $210,000.

Eight city planners and 10 consultants from Melendrez, a Los Angeles-based planning firm, put together the proposal, which calls for painted bike lanes and the removal of 85 parking spaces on both sides of Micheltorena between State and Castillo streets.

Santa Barbara is attempting to “close the gaps” in bicycle lane connections all over the city, including painting green lanes on State and Haley streets, as well as shared bicycle and car lanes on Canon Perdido and Cacique streets.

The total cost of all the projects in the bicycle master plan is about $50 million.

But the proposal has been met with fierce opposition from residents and businesses. The opponents believe that city planners and the consultants are letting an activism-driven, pro-bicycle mentality trump common sense.

Many of the residences along Micheltorena lack off-street parking, and some of the driveways along that stretch are old carriage driveways, not deep or wide enough for cars. Most of the houses are multifamily dwellings.

Several businesses have said that removing on-street parking will have a negative impact on them because customers won’t have anywhere to park to patronize their services.

Residents filed a petition opposing the Micheltorena green lane project, but city staff members did not make that petition — nor any of the comments from the most recent Planning Commission and transportation and circulation committee meetings — available online.

But last week the city put out a news release announcing that Santa Barbara police have investigated two fatal and 341 injury collisions involving bicyclists during the past three years.

According to the release, the California Office of Traffic Safety ranked Santa Barbara second in bicycle collisions when compared to 103 similarly sized cities in the state. That report says there have been 366 bicycle-involved collisions in the last three years.

The four blocks of Micheltorena Street between State and Castillo streets currently contain 85 parking spaces for the densely packed neighborhood. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara created its bicycle master plan in 1998.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

