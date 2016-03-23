Santa Barbara Birth Center Announces Mother’s Day 5K

Come run, walk, toddle, crawl or waddle with the Santa Barbara Birth Center for its first annual 5K Saturday, May 7, 2016. Pre-race yoga will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the race will commence at 10 a.m.

This family friendly walk/run is in celebration of Mother’s Day and all of you awesome mamas out there. Post-race food and beverages will be available alongside family activities such as face painting, Mother’s Day gift making, yoga, massage and more.

“The SB Birth Center offers a comfortable, home-like setting for birth with certified midwives and skilled attendants,” said Laurel Phillips, a midwife at SBBC. “We value education, informed consent and family involvement in the birth process. The Santa Barbara Birth Center strives to make the midwifery model of care available to all women regardless of socio-economic status through donor-supported subsidy.”

SBBC will also rely on team and individual fundraising to reach its financial goals.

To register to participate in the 5K and become a fundraiser, visit active.com and search Santa Barbara Birth Center or find the event on Faceook or sbbirthcenter.org for more details.

Want to become a Corporate Sponsor? Email [email protected].

Your participation in this event will help SBBC continue this very special and important work for the babies and families of our community and our future.

— The Santa Barbara Birth Center is the only freestanding Birth Center (501(c)(3) nonprofit) in Santa Barbara County, and without it the options of natural childbirth in this region are very limited. Because of the generosity and commitment from our community, it has been able to give subsidies for low income, underinsured women, and 25 percent of its clients have received subsidies from over $60,000 in donations from the community.