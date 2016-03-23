Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Birth Center Announces Mother’s Day 5K

By Santa Barbara Birth Center | March 23, 2016 | 12:40 p.m.

Come run, walk, toddle, crawl or waddle with the Santa Barbara Birth Center for its first annual 5K Saturday, May 7, 2016. Pre-race yoga will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the race will commence at 10 a.m.

This family friendly walk/run is in celebration of Mother’s Day and all of you awesome mamas out there. Post-race food and beverages will be available alongside family activities such as face painting, Mother’s Day gift making, yoga, massage and more.

“The SB Birth Center offers a comfortable, home-like setting for birth with certified midwives and skilled attendants,” said Laurel Phillips, a midwife at SBBC. “We value education, informed consent and family involvement in the birth process. The Santa Barbara Birth Center strives to make the midwifery model of care available to all women regardless of socio-economic status through donor-supported subsidy.”

SBBC will also rely on team and individual fundraising to reach its financial goals.

To register to participate in the 5K and become a fundraiser, visit active.com and search Santa Barbara Birth Center or find the event on Faceook or sbbirthcenter.org for more details. 

Want to become a Corporate Sponsor? Email [email protected]

Your participation in this event will help SBBC continue this very special and important work for the babies and families of our community and our future.

The Santa Barbara Birth Center is the only freestanding Birth Center (501(c)(3) nonprofit) in Santa Barbara County, and without it the options of natural childbirth in this region are very limited. Because of the generosity and commitment from our community, it has been able to give subsidies for low income, underinsured women, and 25 percent of its clients have received subsidies from over $60,000 in donations from the community

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 