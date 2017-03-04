Santa Barbara Blanked by Burroughs, 1-0

Baseball

Santa Barbara High couldn't come up with a key hit with runners in scoring position and dropped a 1-0 decision at Burroughs Burbank on Saturday in an Easton Tournament baseball game.

Three Dons pitchers combined to allow only four hits. Burroughs scored its only run in the third inning on a walk and three wild pitches. Starter Tim Piozet took the loss.

Nicco Chuidian pitched a complete game for Burroughs (2-1).

Designated hitter Nick Dallow had two of Santa Barbara's five hits in his varsity debut.

The Dons (1-3) play their final tournament game at Thousand Oaks on Tuesday.

