Santa Barbara Blanked by Villa Park, 4-0

Santa Barbara High baseball was held to two hits in a 4-0 loss to Villa Park in an Anaheim Lions Tournament game on Tuesday.

Starter Jackson Hamilton gave up one run in 3.2 innings. Scott Feldman pitched out of a bases-loaded jam to finish the fourth inning, but Villa Park got three runs of him over the next two inning. Cody Orud threw a scoreless seventh.

Zach Jensen's double and a single by Kai Uchio were the only hits by the Dons.

Coach Donny Warrecker said Uchio and Frank Gamberdell played excellent defense.

Santa Barbara (6-5) play Palm Desert in their final game in the tournament at Glover Stadium in Anaheim.

