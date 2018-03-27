Santa Barbara Blanked by Villa Park, 4-0

Santa Barbara High baseball was held to two hits in a 4-0 loss to Villa Park in an Anaheim Lions Tournament game on Tuesday.
Santa Babara second baseman Zach Jensen makes a running catch. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)
Starter Jackson Hamilton gave up one run in 3.2 innings. Scott Feldman pitched out of a bases-loaded jam to finish the fourth inning, but Villa Park got three runs of him over the next two inning. Cody Orud threw a scoreless seventh.
Zach Jensen's double and a single by Kai Uchio were the only hits by the Dons.
Coach Donny Warrecker said Uchio and Frank Gamberdell played excellent defense.
Santa Barbara (6-5) play Palm Desert in their final game in the tournament at Glover Stadium in Anaheim.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.