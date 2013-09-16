Santa Barbara Blazers Score Title at Ventura Basketball Tournament

The Santa Barbara Blazers girls seventh-/eighth-grade division exemplified the payoff of total team participation this past weekend for their first season play at the Ventura Classic Basketball Tournament.

Even though the Blazers had a slow start on Saturday and went 1-1, they took second in their pool. On Sunday, the entire team showed up to take control of their first game against Fusion from Ventura County with an exciting two-point win, 24-22, led by Amber Belletti, Cassandra Gordon and Milan McGary.

The trio then led the Blazers to a 35-27 victory over 818 Swoosh for the championship.

Belletti led the way with 19 points and 19 boards with McGary and Gordon adding 10 points between them. The team is rounded out by Alex Koke, Rose Nadis, Anaise Jimenez, Juliet Dodson, Larissa Palacios, Taylor Hantgin, Elle Chenoweth and Veronica Everson.

The weekend was a compilation of every Blazer girl contributing to the tournament win!

— Andy Casanueva and Paula Lilly coach the Santa Barbara Blazers.