Santa Barbara Blitzes Peninsula in 2nd Round of Division 1 Soccer Playoffs

Boys Soccer

Fired up for the postseason, Santa Barbara High came out and blitzed Peninsula 4-0 in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 1 boys soccer playoffs on Wednesday at San Marcos.

Juan Carlos Torres scored an unassisted goal in the ninth minute and the second-seeded Dons tacked on two more goals before halftime.

"My biggest concern going into the game was the long layoff and how long it might take us to find our rhythm," said coach Todd Heil, whose team received a first-round bye. "I thought we started the game with some great energy and Owen Lambe got behind the defense early and banged a shot off the crossbar. I think the early goal by Juan Carlos really helped settle down those playoff nerves and allowed us to settle into the game."

Brandon Garcia made a solo run and hit a left-footed rocket into the back of the net for the second score. Gavin Guilfoyle made it 3-0 in the 31st minute, finishing a nice set up by Patrick Curtis in the penalty area.

Lambe was a major instigator for the Dons.

"Owen Lambe in particular did an excellent job from the start of the game of putting Peninsula on their heels defensively with his ability to take them off the dribble," Heil said. "And Gavin Guilfoyle getting himself inside the 18 from his holding center mid position continues to cause problems for opposing teams and he capitalized on that with a goal of his own. Brandon Garcia's goal was textbook on how to take your defender across the top of the 18, create some separation and get a shot off to the keepers far post, great individual work on his part.

Curtis finished the scoring in the 74th minute and Ben Roach recorded the shutout in goal.

"Defensively, coming into the game we were aware of Peninsula's focus on set pieces since they had a player that was 6-6," Heil said. "We worked diligently in training this past week on how to defend him on their throw-ins especially, which is how they scored their goal against Crespi, and I thought Jackson Wright and Jahir Sanchez did a great job of ending him any opportunities. And of course Ben Roach in goal was fantastic at cleaning everything up when he was needed.

This was the Dons' first game since losing to Dos Pueblos in the regular season finale.

Santa Barbara (15-1-3) will host Capistrano Valley on Saturday at 5 p.m.