Santa Barbara Unified Board Hires Christina Giguiere as Washington Elementary Principal

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | May 24, 2018 | 10:02 a.m.
Christina Giguiere Click to view larger
Christina Giguiere

Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education announced the selection of Christina Giguiere as the principal for Washington Elementary School a part of Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Giguiere will begin her service as principal of Washington elementary on July 1, 2018.

Giguiere succeeds Sierra Loughridge as principal who was selected to serve as the Director of Elementary Education for Santa Barbara Unified School District. 

The selection of Giguiere as principal of Washington elementary followed a competitive and collaborative performance based interview process comprised of individuals who represent parents, teachers, staff as well as district officials. 

“Christina Giguiere’s impressive leadership background as an elementary principal in two Southern California school districts brings compelling experience and opportunities for Washington elementary,” said Cary Matsuoka, Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District.

“Ms. Giguiere is recognized for her work as a community-builder and communicator and she will be a welcomed addition to our leadership team.” 

Giguiere has been an educator in Southern California for 16 years. Her professional experiences include elementary teacher (Irvine), teacher education program coordinator (University of California Irvine) and elementary school principal (Redondo Beach and Irvine).

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from University of California Santa Barbara, Master of Arts degree in Teaching and Administrative Credential from University California Irvine, and a Master of Science degree in Reading from California State University Fullerton.

She and her husband are excited about moving to the American Riviera — they were engaged at Campus Point and later married in 2006 at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.

They enjoy beach activities, hiking, and exploring new restaurants. 

 

