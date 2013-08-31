Body Believed to Be Homeless Man Found in Creek

A body believed to be that of a local homeless man was recovered from Mission Creek in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers were called in at about 7:30 a.m. Friday by the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, which had been notified by a transient of a possible body in the Mission Creek Slough, near the beach, Sgt. Eric Beecher said.

The victim's name was not released by police, pending notification of relatives.

"I don't know that we have a positive ID, but we think we know who it is," said Beecher, who noted that the man had a camp a short distance from where the body was found.

The body likely had been in the water between 24 and 72 hours, Beecher said, adding that foul play is not suspected.

"People who knew him seemed to believe he'd been drinking pretty heavily as of the last few weeks, and were not surprised he was found the way he was," Beecher said.

The case has been handed over to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

