Santa Barbara Bodyworks Invites Community to Free Wellness Fair

Well-Being

Santa Barbara Bodyworks is hosting a wellness fair next Saturday, July 18, offering a full day of education and fun with workshops and lectures on whole body wellness.

This community event is free and includes opportunities for free bodywork as well as raffles and prizes.

Featured presenters include Dr. Kathy Gruver, award-winning author and internationally recognized speaker on mind-body medicine, along with Barbara Hannelore, author of the award-winning book The Moon and You: A Woman's Guide to an Easier Monthly Cycle. Additionally, world traveler and Inquisitive Chef Caspar Poyck will be giving a lecture on psycho-digestive therapy.

The wellness fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Santa Barbara Bodyworks, 113 W. Mission St.

Guests are invited to drop in to nine different whole body wellness workshops and lectures with topics including sports massage, ninja movements, range of motion and rsycho-digestive connection.

Click here for the full schedule of events for the wellness fair.

Light snacks will be provided throughout the event by Whole Foods.

For more information, contact Aspyn Jones at 805.569.3230 or [email protected].

— Carissa Nepstead represents Santa Barbara Bodyworks.