Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Closes Temporarily During Red Flag Warning

By Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | June 19, 2013 | 6:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden closed to general visitation on Wednesday due to a red flag warning of high fire danger issued for parts of Santa Barbara County.

The garden voluntarily closed to general visitation in order to reduce traffic in the canyon. The garden will be temporarily closed and will reopen immediately upon the cancellation of this warning. The garden will again be open to the public at that time.

In compliance with the garden’s conditional use permit with the County of Santa Barbara, the garden is obligated to inform the public in the event of any facility closures due to red flag warning conditions. Red flag conditions typically only last one day, though they can be extended to several days, depending upon weather conditions.

Please contact the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden at 805.682.4726 before visiting.

“We understand the potential danger of wildfires firsthand and will do everything within our power to cooperate and facilitate the smooth participation with the Fire Department and county officials during these conditions,” said Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Executive Director Steve Windhager, Ph.D. “We have the utmost concern and commitment to the health and safety of our staff, guests, neighbors and the community at large.”

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 