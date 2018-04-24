Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Closes Temporarily During Red Flag Warning

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden closed to general visitation on Wednesday due to a red flag warning of high fire danger issued for parts of Santa Barbara County.

The garden voluntarily closed to general visitation in order to reduce traffic in the canyon. The garden will be temporarily closed and will reopen immediately upon the cancellation of this warning. The garden will again be open to the public at that time.

In compliance with the garden’s conditional use permit with the County of Santa Barbara, the garden is obligated to inform the public in the event of any facility closures due to red flag warning conditions. Red flag conditions typically only last one day, though they can be extended to several days, depending upon weather conditions.

Please contact the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden at 805.682.4726 before visiting.

“We understand the potential danger of wildfires firsthand and will do everything within our power to cooperate and facilitate the smooth participation with the Fire Department and county officials during these conditions,” said Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Executive Director Steve Windhager, Ph.D. “We have the utmost concern and commitment to the health and safety of our staff, guests, neighbors and the community at large.”

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.