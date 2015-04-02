Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Hosting Free Lectures, Book Signings

Free lectures and book signings are planned at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

"Plant Guide: Maritime Succulent Scrub Region, Northwest Baja California, Mexico" will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 13.

The event will feature Jim Riley, founder of San Mateo Creek Conservancy, and conservation scientist Sula Vanderplank, Ph.D.

They will provide an English and Spanish plant guide that not only informs but excites with magnificent photographs and easily accessible text perfect for novices and experts alike.

"The Triumph of Seeds: How Grains, Nuts, Kernels, Pulses , & Pips Conquered the Plant Kingdom and Shaped Human History" will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

The event will feature Thor Hanson, a conservation biologist, Guggenheim Fellow and Switzer Environmental Fellow.

What do fer-de-lance snakes have to do with seeds? Following the winding path that seeds have paved through evolution, natural history, and human culture, Hanson examines the traits and habits that have allowed seeds – and the plants that bear them – to be so successful, and to so thoroughly transform our planet.

The garden is located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara, just a half-mile up from Foothill Road.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is pleased to bring to town authors with unique perspectives that bring the world of plants to life in new ways. Books will be available for purchase at the garden, and the authors will be happy to sign them. Admission fees to the garden are not required to attend the book signing.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.