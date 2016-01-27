Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Offers Fresh Idea for Valentine’s Day Romance

Love is in bloom at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, which is offering a unique Valentine’s Day date experience, a romantic picnic under the trees surrounded by early spring blossoms.

This special Valentine’s Day package includes two tickets to the garden, delicious lunch selections from Flagstone Pantry, and a discount at the Garden Gift Shop for last minute gifts.

It is all wrapped up in a basket ready for you and your sweetheart to carry off to a secluded bench or picnic table Feb. 14.

A limited number of picnic packages are available for $55, and they must be pre-ordered by Feb. 7, 2016, online at www.sbbg.org/valentines or by calling 805.682.4726 x102.

With over 30 rustic benches tucked away on the garden grounds, some in secluded nooks along meandering trails, others in easy reach around the Meadow or Manzanita Section, you are sure to find the perfect picnic spot.

A special Valentine’s Day map will show recommended picnic locations including tables and chairs on a number of decks and a group picnic area near the Wooded Dell.

Baskets are available Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so you do not have to wait until dinner to make the day special.

Last minute shoppers can benefit from the Garden Shop discount included with their picnic basket. Choose from a unique selection of jewelry with nature themes from hummingbird earrings to beetle broaches. Other gift ideas include locally made chocolates, tea collections, soaps and garden art.

Flagstone Pantry’s delicious lunch options include the Figgy Piggy sandwich with fig butter, herbed ricotta cheese, Dijon mustard, prosciutto and arugula on baguette. A salad and cookies are also included along with napkins and utensils.

All you need to bring is your favorite beverage. Vegetarian and gluten free options are also available.



Each Valentine’s Day package includes free admission to the garden for two, a map of the best picnic spots in the garden, lunch for two, napkins and utensils, a 20 percent off coupon to use in the Garden Gift Shop on Valentine's Day items and jewelry (valid Feb. 14 only).

If you have something special in mind for the occasion, contact Brittney Burrows to make arrangements that fit your idea of romance at [email protected].

Of course you don’t need a romantic date to enjoy this picnic special. Bring a friend and celebrate your love of nature and fine food.

Follow the romance on the garden’s Instagram page, santabarbarabotanicgarden, or #loveisinbloom.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.