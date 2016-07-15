Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Celebrates the Opening of Its New Pritzlaff Conservation Center

Sustainable building, designed for conservation, research and administration, is named for former garden trustee John Charles Pritzlaff Jr.

The Pritzlaff Conservation Center, a building designed to reflect the love and care put into it by its architects, donors and volunteers, officially opened as part of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday.

Dr. Steve Windhager, executive director of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, noted at the ceremony that it was a “team who really did move mountains to make this possible.”

The 11,500-square-foot building is a stunning example of sustainability with more than 70 percent of its power produced by solar panels on the roof. The building itself is made of 20 percent regional materials and recycled content.

The center is designed as a space for conservation, research and administration. It holds molecular and multipurpose research labs, herbarium space, administrative offices, art exhibition and event space, and a classroom.

The center is named in honor of John Charles Pritzlaff Jr., who served as a garden trustee from 1991 to 2003 and was revered for his commitment to conservation. In his memory, his wife, Mary Pritzlaff, donated $2.5 million toward construction of the center.

Funds also were raised through the Seed the Future campaign as well as support from the community, with nearly 400 donors contributing to the center.

At Wednesday's ceremony, the Rev. Ann Symington, daughter of John Charles Pritzlaff Jr., voiced her passion for the project.

“Now we have this glorious building, the vision of which has been in development for some time and has really truly been a family effort,” she said.

The last to speak at the ceremony was First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal. He emphasized what the center means for the community.

“This building today not only reflects the labor of love, the investment that many people, the Pritzlaff family and others, have made," he said, "but it also reflects the harmony that we’ve achieved for this community.”

The Pritzlaff Conservation Center is located across the street from the main entrance of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. in Santa Barbara.

