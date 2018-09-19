Wednesday, September 19 , 2018, 12:40 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden X-Stream Science Team a Natural for Teens

Learning about watershed ecoology can be pretty cool

X-Stream Science participants collect specimens in pond at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.
X-Stream Science participants collect specimens in pond at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. (Courtesy photo)
By Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | September 19, 2018

Time spent in nature while growing up can lead to the adoption of environmentally sound practices as an adult. The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is an ideal outdoor classroom, a place for safe exploration of native plants and the organisms that rely on them.

The garden offers a prime setting for teens to develop a connection with nature that will shape their environmental decisions as adults, and engages students in real-life science and stewardship.

The X-Stream Science Team is a watershed-education program at the garden focused on providing teens with hands-on experiences in natural history and field biology in ways rarely available in high school.

During weekly meetings, teens will learn about watershed ecology while designing and creating educational materials for the public. The X-Stream Science Team meets weekly, 4-5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, starting Oct. 2. The meetings wrap up in May, but summer volunteer opportunities are available.

“Many young people aren’t aware of the diverse career and volunteer opportunities available in environmental conservation,” said Scot Pipkin, the garden’s director of education and engagement.

“The X-Stream Science Team provides meaningful environmental science experiences and the tools to raise public awareness about some of our community’s biggest environmental issues,” he said.

“Environmental conservation is big work and it’s easy to feel intimidated by or unable to affect complex issues,” he said. “We want to show that making a difference for native plants and watersheds is fulfilling, fun, and completely possible, even for a teenager.”

Through the X-Stream Science, teens will be able to see, experience and study California’s native plants and animals while learning about the vital roles watersheds play in the environment.

Participants will explore Mission Creek’s species and landforms, creating personal anecdotes to support the science they learn. Teens can build key communication skills by staffing public education tables of their own design on the Mission Creek Watershed.

Opportunities to engage in citizen science and restoration projects are available throughout the school year. Access to lab space and microscopes further enriches the experience.

By attending weekly meetings and staffing education tables, team members can fulfill community service high school graduation requirements.

For more information, contact Michelle Cyr, education programs coordinator, [email protected] or call 805-682-4726, ext. 161. For more about the garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 

