Santa Barbara Bowl Elects New Board Officers

The Santa Barbara Bowl has elected Greg Faulkner as president and Rod Hare as vice president of the 2017 Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation Board of Directors.

Faulkner is managing partner at Mullen & Henzel LLP law firm, and Hare is CEO of Mission Ridge Capital.

Other board positions include: Graham Farrar, a partner and co-owner of Elite Garden, who will continue secretary; and Patti Stathis, CPA at Stathis and Lishman, who will continue as treasurer.

The board guides the nonprofit Santa Barbara Bowl in its mission to provide the county's leading outdoor performing arts center through facility enhancement, performance diversity, and community and education outreach.



“The Bowl Foundation Board of Directors looks forward to more great shows and service to our community in the new year,” said Faulkner.

“With our dedicated board and staff, we continue the Bowl Foundation’s commitment to operating a world class outdoor concert venue and supporting our local schools’ and community’s cultural arts programs.

"This year’s concert season is off to a great start and we look forward to another great year for the Santa Barbara community,” he said.



Built in 1936 as a WPA project, the 4,562-seat Santa Barbara Bowl amphitheater is heading into its 81st season, having hosted an array of musical giants.

Recently, the Bowl was voted best live music venue in Santa Barbara by the Santa Barbara Independent and Santa Barbara News-Press.

— Eric Shiflett for the Santa Barbara Bowl.