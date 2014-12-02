Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation Receives 2014 Leadership in the Arts Award

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation was recognized by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting with a resolution acknowledging the 2014 Leadership in the Arts Award recipient.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal made the presentation on behalf of the board recognizing the Bowl’s significant contributions to performing arts education and community outreach.

Upon receiving the award Paul Doré, president of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, said, “It is an honor to be recognized as the 2014 Leadership in the Arts Award recipient by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission. The Bowl Foundation has had an engaged and dynamic partnership with the County Arts Commission for many years as we jointly work towards better access to performing arts education for youth in Santa Barbara County.

“As we transition to education outreach as an organizational priority, we look forward to growing our commitment to countywide youth performing arts education.”

The Leadership in the Arts Award was established in 2006 by the County Arts Commission.

“Over the years, the Leadership in the Arts Award has given the Arts Commission an opportunity to publicly recognize the great achievements realized by individuals and organizations who, through their vision, commitment and dedication, infuse and ignite our regional arts and culture and increase access to arts in Santa Barbara County,” said Ginny Brush, executive director of the Arts Commission.

The Arts Commission’s presentation of the 2014 Leadership in the Arts Award will take place at a festive celebration and holiday gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4 in the Channing Peake Gallery during 1st Thursday in downtown Santa Barbara. The Channing Peake Gallery is located on the first floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St.

The Bowl Foundation’s commitment to arts education goes back to 1998 when concerned Bowl Foundation volunteer board members established SAGE (School Arts Gifts and Education) with a goal to help re-establish arts education as a priority within Santa Barbara. In 2003 the SAGE program transitioned to the current Education Outreach that was established as a funding, support and resource organization. Through the Bowl’s Education Outreach efforts, over $972,926 in program funding has been provided and has generated over 145,000 touch-points for students in the greater Santa Barbara area and in schools and communities throughout the county.

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s model of venture philanthropy and seed funding has helped to fund and build several model programs including Notes for Notes, which is now a national organization, and Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus’ All Schools Chorus, creating shared experiences for the youth of the County. This Arts Subsidy funding source has been instrumental and essential for growth funding for individual regional artists and programs such as Michael Katz and Pickleberry Pie who present a series of concerts at Cottage Hospital for hospitalized children.

Through its Bowl Arts Subsidy Fund and a partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission the Community Arts Enrichment (CAE) Grant program was established in 2011 to increase access to the arts for rural and underserved communities countywide. Since then funding totaling $107,173 has been raised to support 82 grants and 61 cultural projects or programs throughout Santa Barbara County.

— Lyn Semenza represents the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.